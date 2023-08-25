Siamese adult
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Siamese cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Exclusive formula - omega 6 fatty acids & L - carnitine
Special siamese jaw
This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
Lean muscular body
The Siamese has an elegant and athletic silhouette. An increased level of proteins (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) help preserve a long, slender and muscular body.
Elegant and intelligent
Long, slender and tubular body Colour-pointed mask and extremities Deep blue almond-shaped eyes
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Healthy glossy coat
The Siamese has a notable, very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
L - carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Digestive health
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 kg
|33 g (12 g + 1 pouch)
|42 g (21 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|41 g (20 g + 1 pouch)
|51 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|48 g (27 g + 1 pouch)
|60 g (39 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|55 g (34 g + 1 pouch)
|68 g (47 g + 1 pouch)