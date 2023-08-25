PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support a healthy urinary environment for optimal urinary tract health.By regulating mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, this specially formulated diet helps to make your cat’s urine less concentrated.ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet supported a healthy urinary tract in participating cats in just 10 days.ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and jelly. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study

