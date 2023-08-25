ANALLERGENIC
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Oligopeptides
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.
Allergen restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|39 g
|32 g
|26 g
|3 kg
|52 g
|43 g
|35 g
|4 kg
|64 g
|53 g
|42 g
|6 kg
|85 g
|71 g
|57 g
|8 kg
|104 g
|87 g
|69 g
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) diagnosis. - Alternatively, can be used to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a hydrolyzed protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), Chronic Diarrhoea, Chronic Pruritus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) could benefit from this diet too