DIABETIC CAT
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. GLUCOMODULATION
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
5B. HIGH PROTEIN
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
5C. LOW STARCH
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 130 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 46.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.88%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 440 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 48 - Crude ash (max) 70. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Pouch (wet)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2kg
|1+
|22
|2/8 cups
|16
|1/8 cup
|9
|1/8 cup
|3kg
|1+
|36
|3/8 cups
|27
|3/8 cup
|18
|2/8 cup
|4kg
|1+
|48
|4/8 cups
|37
|3/8 cup
|26
|2/8 cup
|6kg
|1+
|69
|7/8 cups
|55
|5/8 cup
|40
|4/8 cup
|8kg
|1+
|69
|1+ 1/8 cup
|71
|7/8 cup
|53
|5/8 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Diabetes Mellitus in patients with Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/9 - Ideal as an option to manage Diabetes Mellitus in patients with Body Condition Score (BCS) ≥ 7/9 (until glycemic control has been achieved)