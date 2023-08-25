EARLY RENAL

EARLY RENAL

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

Age support

Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

S/O Index

'-

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended to manage Early Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS Stage 1 and Early Stage 2)

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025