GASTROINTESTINAL
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
-
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2,5
|44
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3,5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4,5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5,5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6,5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|91
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7,5
|95
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|8
|100
|1
|83
|6/8
|67
|5/8
|8,5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|91
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9,5
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|117
|1+1/8
|98
|7/8
|78
|6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for patients with a non-specific acute / chronic diarrhoea. SECONDARY INDICATION - Recommended in patients with gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion / Malabsorption, dysrexia and re-feeding after surgery.