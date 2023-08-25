GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE
Dry Food For Cat
Complete food for adult cats.
400g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Easy transit
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.
Adequate energy
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds (6%), hydrolysed poultry liver, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts products, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.47%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 23000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 24 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 2.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 31 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.03 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 31.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.33%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 290 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 39 - Crude ash (max) 80. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|39 g
|33 g
|26 g
|3 kg
|52 g
|43 g
|35 g
|4 kg
|64 g
|53 g
|43 g
|6 kg
|85 g
|71 g
|57 g
|8 kg
|104 g
|87 g
|70 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended to manage Acute / Chronic constipation in cats - Recommended to manage Megacolon (non-obstructive) in cats