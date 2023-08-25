GASTROINTESTINAL HAIRBALL
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for adult cats.
400g
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Hairball complex
A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
S/O Index
-
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, rice, vegetable fibres, maize, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, wheat, maize gluten, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%),hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 38 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 138 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 9.2% - Crude fibres: 7.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.32%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 340 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 84 - Crude ash (max) 101. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|42 g
|35 g
|28 g
|3 kg
|56 g
|47 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|69 g
|57 g
|46 g
|6 kg
|92 g
|77 g
|61 g
|8 kg
|113 g
|94 g
|75 g
PRIMARY INDICATION: A suitable dietary option for cats with recurrent haiball formation as well as gastrointestinal conditions that resolve with diets of higher insoluble fibre contents