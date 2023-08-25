Hematuria Detection

Hematuria Detection are litter granules for the detection of hematuria (presence of blood in urine). Hematuria is a common symptom of Lower Urinary Tract Disease (LUTD), which is common in cats. Contact your veterinarian for more information.

Sizes available

2 x 20g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SIMPLE

Easy to incorporate granules into the litter

FAST

Clear results within a few seconds

STRESS-LESS FOR CATS

Urinary test in the cat’s environment

RELIABLE

Allows detection of microhematuria which is presence of blood in urine not visible to the naked eyes

EASY TO STORE

Comes in a box of TWO 20g sachets

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: [NOT PET FOOD] a type of litter granule that helps in detection of blood in cats urine (hemturia) at a microscopic quantity. Usually recommended for cats with first or recurrent Lower Urinary Tract Disease and hematuria on urinalysis SECONDARY INDICATION: A cat showing house-soiling signs to help differentiate between behavioral and medical causes

product details accompanying image

