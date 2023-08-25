Hematuria Detection
Other Food For Cat
Hematuria Detection are litter granules for the detection of hematuria (presence of blood in urine). Hematuria is a common symptom of Lower Urinary Tract Disease (LUTD), which is common in cats. Contact your veterinarian for more information.
Sizes available
2 x 20g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SIMPLE
Easy to incorporate granules into the litter
FAST
Clear results within a few seconds
STRESS-LESS FOR CATS
Urinary test in the cat’s environment
RELIABLE
Allows detection of microhematuria which is presence of blood in urine not visible to the naked eyes
EASY TO STORE
Comes in a box of TWO 20g sachets
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: [NOT PET FOOD] a type of litter granule that helps in detection of blood in cats urine (hemturia) at a microscopic quantity. Usually recommended for cats with first or recurrent Lower Urinary Tract Disease and hematuria on urinalysis SECONDARY INDICATION: A cat showing house-soiling signs to help differentiate between behavioral and medical causes