MATURE CONSULT
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
5B. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
5C. OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Vitality complex / Antioxidant complex / Optimal energy / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of senior cats that are not showing any obvious signs of ageing. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cells, this formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants. In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability