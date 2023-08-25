NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

12kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HIGH FIBRE

This formula has proved to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.

OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.

URINARY HEALTH

Supports your cat's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.

L-carnitine involved in a healthy fat metabolism.

Controlled levels of magnesium, sodium and phosphorus.

Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation which can increase the risk of weight gain.

Neutered cats are more susceptible to develop urinary stones.

Benefits: Appetite regulation / Optimal body weight / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance is specifically formulated to help support the nutritional needs of neutered cats. This formula contains a high level of both soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your cat’s appetite so that they feel comfortably full and satisfied after meals.  ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance contains a moderate fat and calorie content to help maintain your cat’s ideal body weight and muscle mass for optimal health and wellbeing. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, this diet can be used in mixed feeding with a wet food called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Balance Thin Slices in Gravy*. *Subject to product availability

