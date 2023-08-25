PEDIATRIC GROWTH
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for kittens from 4 months old up to neutering.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive health
Combination of highly digestible proteins and prebiotics to help support digestive health
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotic with a synergistic antioxidant complex including high content of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein, to support natural defences of growing kitten
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat flour, maize gluten, yeasts and parts thereof, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.38%), psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), yeasts extracts (source of betaglucans), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 600 mg, E1 (Iron): 32.3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 9.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 42 mg, E6 (Zinc): 116.5 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 7.7% - Crude fibres: 2.3%- Calcium: 1.2%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 340 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 160 - Crude fibre (max) 33 - Crude ash (max) 85. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age (months)
|Kitten's weight
|Feeding amount (grams and cups)
|Mixed feeding (dry & wet)
|1-2 m
|0.4 - 1 kg
|29 - 48 g (2/8 - 4/8 cups)
|1 pouch + 3 - 23 g dry food
|3-4 m
|1.3 - 2 kg
|61 - 66 g (5/8 - 6/8 cups)
|1 pouch + 36 - 41 g dry food
|5-6 m
|2.3 - 2.9 kg
|69 - 67 g (6/8 cup)
|1 pouch + 44 - 42 g dry food
|7 - 12 m
|3.1 - 4 kg
|64 - 51 g (6/8 - 4/8 cup)
|1 pouch + 39 - 26 g dry food
|4 kg gestating queen
|N/A
|67 - 104 g (6/8 - 11/8 cup)
|1 pouch + 42 - 79 g dry food
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: A suitable dietary option for growing kittens during their 2nd Stage of Growth (4 months old till adulthood - approximately 12 months old)