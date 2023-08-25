PEDIATRIC GROWTH

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for kittens from 4 months old up to neutering.

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive health

Combination of highly digestible proteins and prebiotics to help support digestive health

Natural defences support

Association of prebiotic with a synergistic antioxidant complex including high content of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein, to support natural defences of growing kitten

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION:  A suitable dietary option for growing kittens during their 2nd Stage of Growth (4 months old till adulthood - approximately 12 months old)

product details accompanying image

