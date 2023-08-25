PEDIATRIC WEANING

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for kittens from 4 weeks up to 4 months old.

400g

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Natural defences support

Association of prebiotic with a synergistic antoxidant complex including hihg content of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein, to support natural defences of weaning kitten

Digestive health

Combination of highly digestible proteins, and prebiotics to help support digestive health

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION:  A suitable dietary option for growing kittens from the stage of being weaned till 4 months of age. Comes in a suitable kibble shape and size plus it has the rehydratble feature to provide a suitable soft consistency for kittens that are being weaned of milk

