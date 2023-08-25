RENAL WITH FISH
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|Pouch(es)
|grams
|Pouch(es)
|grams
|Pouch(es)
|1.5
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
|2
|150
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2.5
|175
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|135
|1+1/2
|3.5
|225
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|150
|2
|4
|245
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|4.5
|265
|3
|225
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|5
|290
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|190
|2
|5.5
|310
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|6
|330
|4
|275
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|6.5
|345
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|230
|2+1/2
|7
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|7.5
|385
|4+1/2
|320
|4
|255
|3
|8
|400
|4+1/2
|335
|4
|270
|3
|8.5
|420
|5
|350
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|9
|435
|5
|365
|4+1/2
|290
|3+1/2
|9.5
|455
|5+1/2
|380
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|10
|470
|5+1/2
|395
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS Stage 2 to Stage 4) - Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS Stage 1 to Stage 4) SECONDARY INDICATION - Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function - Prevention if recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinization: urate & cysteine uroliths