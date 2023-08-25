SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

S/O INDEX

-

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight   SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025