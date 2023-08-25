SENSITIVITY CONTROL CAT

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. SELECTED PROTEIN

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. DIGESTIVE SECURITY

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

SENSITIVITIES

2A. In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs

SENSITIVITIES

'2B. Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat''s quality of life '

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Selected proteins sources rarely associated with food sensitivities

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a Selected Protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: Conditions like Chronic Diarrhoea could benefit from this diet as well

product details accompanying image

