SENSITIVITY CONTROL Chicken with Rice
Wet Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
5C. EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
5A. SELECTED PROTEINS
Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.
5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2kg
|145g
|1 + 1/2
|125g
|1 + 1/2
|100g
|1
|3kg
|195g
|2 + 1/2
|165g
|2
|130g
|1 + 1/2
|4kg
|240g
|3
|200g
|2 + 1/2
|160g
|2
|5kg
|285g
|3 + 1/2
|235g
|3
|190g
|2
|6kg
|320g
|4
|270g
|3
|215g
|2 + 1/2
|7kg
|360g
|4
|300g
|3 + 1/2
|240g
|3
|8kg
|395g
|4 + 1/2
|330g
|4
|265g
|3
|9kg
|430g
|5
|360g
|4
|285g
|3 + 1/2
|10kg
|465g
|5 + 1/2
|385g
|4 + 1/2
|310g
|3 + 1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a Selected Protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: Conditions like Canine atopic dermatitis (CAD), Chronic Diarrhoea and chronic pruritus could benefit from this diet as well