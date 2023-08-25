SKIN & COAT
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats starting from sterilisation period
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
SKIN & COAT
Contains specific key nutrients including EPA and DHA to help support healthy skin & shiny coat in cats with reactive skin
LEAN BODY MASS
A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass
COMPOSITION: maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 131 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 3.5%. Per kg: Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 31.8 g - EPA/DHA: 4.3 g - Omega 3: 9.2 g - Omega 6: 33.1 g - Magnesium: 0.7 g - Calcium: 11.6 g - Phosphorus: 10.0 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 340 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 45 - Crude ash (max) 88. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat weight (kg)
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|75
|7/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5,5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6,5
|90
|1
|75
|7/8
|60
|5/8