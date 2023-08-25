SKIN & COAT

Dry Food For Cat

Complete dietetic feed for cats starting from sterilisation period

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

SKIN & COAT

Contains specific key nutrients including EPA and DHA to help support healthy skin & shiny coat in cats with reactive skin

LEAN BODY MASS

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass

