URINARY S/O
Dry Food For Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|39
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|52
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|64
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|47
|5/8
|5
|75
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|50
|5/8
|5.5
|81
|1
|67
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|7/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|7
|96
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7.5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|1
|67
|6/8
|8
|105
|1 + 2/8
|88
|1
|70
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1 + 1/8
|73
|7/8
|9
|115
|1 + 3/8
|96
|1 + 1/8
|76
|7/8
|9.5
|119
|1 + 3/8
|99
|1 + 1/8
|79
|7/8
|10
|123
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|82
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for Struvite uroliths, dissolution and management of recurrence - Recommended for calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence - Recommended as a concurrent therapy for other common lower urinary tract conditions (e.g., Idiopathic Cystitis and UTI) until risk factors of those conditions has been addressed via a multimodal approach