Cat insurance

Every owner wants to do the best for their cat, and vets try their hardest to keep costs reasonable, but accidents and long-term illnesses can cause the veterinary bills to mount up.

Insurance offers peace of mind that you will be able to provide the care your cat needs, should a crisis happen. Pet insurers offer different levels of cover, and prices vary according to your cat’s age, breed or size and type, as well as your location.

The easiest way to find the right cover for you and your kitten is to use the internet to check out what’s on offer and find the right package for you. Other sources of information are your vet’s waiting room and pet magazines

Day to day costs

There are a number of things that will impact the long term cost of owning a cat including their breed, coat type, and your own lifestyle. While most day to day costs are limited, here are a number that you may wish to budget for from the outset:

Scratching is a natural behaviour for cats and it is important to give your cat places to express this, so it is a good idea to plan to have at least one scratching post in the house. Plenty of other toys are also a good idea, especially if you intend to keep your cat indoors.

Exploration, climbing and hiding are also common behaviours. Cat trees are recommended to support your cat's wellbeing, offer them plenty of exercise and provide a safe space to hide.

One very important part of caring for your cat is preventative health care to stop your cat getting fleas, worms or ticks. Most breeders and rescue centres will begin this process for you. Your vet will be able to give you more advice on your cat’s anti-parasite regime.

Food and nutrition is an obvious ongoing cost. High quality food is recommended to provide the right nutrients for each lifestage and lifestyle; this type of food comes in different textures, wet and dry, which can be provided daily if served in separate bowls.

Water fountains may be recommended to encourage your cat to drink. Some breeds are known to particularly enjoy water play, so these fountains can also provide entertainment.

Another cost to consider with cats is their litter. It's important that litter trays are kept clean as cats will be unlikely to use them if they are soiled.

Grooming will vary greatly according to the breed that you have, however it is likely that the cost of grooming has more to do with time than finances.

Bringing a new cat or kitten into your home is an exciting and happy time, and it is easy to overlook the ongoing costs. However, it’s important to remember that cats can live for up to 20 years or more, and considering the ongoing costs at the beginning will ensure you are able to support the health and wellbeing of your pet over the course of its life.