Akitas are very appreciative of company yet fiercely independent and calm, and capable of taking the initiative without vacillating.
About the Akita
These guard dogs are big and sturdily built, with lots of substance and an aptitude to athletics that makes them well suited to long walks and exercise. The Akita has a noble and dignified expression that has made them popular across the world.
Except for white, all coat colours are “urajiro”, which means that the sides of the muzzle, cheeks, under the jaw, neck, chest, belly, underside of the tail and the inside of the legs are covered with whitish hair.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Japan
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Even-tempered / Loyal / Calm / Obedient
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an experienced owner
Requires moderate grooming
Needs an experienced owner
Requires moderate grooming
