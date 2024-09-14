Bull Terrier

Even tempered and amenable to discipline, Bull Terriers are especially good with people and settle well into the role of family companion.

Strongly built, well balanced and active, Bull Terriers have a lively, determined and intelligent expression. In action, Bull Terriers look well knit, moving with free and easy, regular strides, with a characteristic nimbleness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)