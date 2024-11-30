Doberman
Dobermans made a name for themselves as courageous and confident dogs for their bravery under fire in World War II.
About the Doberman
Dobermans are medium-sized, strong dogs. Proud and even-tempered, the Doberman wears a determined expression.
Friendly and calm dogs that are devoted to their family, they are often courageous dogs who are very confident and poised, paying close attention to what happens around them.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Calm / Loyal / Alert / Hard-working / Resilient / Confident / Sociable / Even-tempered
Key facts
Gentle with children
Makes a great guard dog
Requires outdoor space
