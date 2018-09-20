Bladder problems in dogs

The first step to recognising if your dog is unwell or suffering from a urinary problem is understanding the symptoms. Every dog is different, but if you see your dog displaying one of these common symptoms, it’s essential you visit your vet.

Symptoms and causes of urolithiasis in dogs

Just under 20% of all urinary problems presented to vets are diagnosed as urolithiasis, also known as the formation of ‘stones’ in the bladder or urinary tract. These stones are a build up of different minerals that are present in your dog’s urine; if the concentration of minerals is too great, their body struggles to get rid of them and they start to crystallise.

If your dog is suffering from stones, it might struggle to urinate or find urination painful because the stone is blocking their urinary tract. Certain dogs are more prone to urolithiasis, such as smaller breeds; they have lower volumes of urine and urinate less frequently, which means the concentration of chemicals is higher. It’s also more common in mature and male dogs.

Treatments for dogs with urolithiasis

Depending on the severity of the problem, your vet may decide to remove the stone surgically to prevent your dog experiencing further discomfort. However, dietary and lifestyle changes are commonly used to help dissolve any stones and prevent further ones from forming.

A high moisture diet – such as from wet food – helps to dilute your dog’s urine and prevent a build up of minerals; you should also encourage your dog to drink plenty of water and let them out to urinate frequently. Specialised diets can also help change the pH level of your dog’s urine and prevent certain types of stone forming.