Composition

COMPOSITION: Milk retentate, milk fat, refined palm oil (from sustainable sources), whey protein, refined soya oil, refined coprah oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), fish oil (source of DHA), fungi oil (source of arachidonic acid). ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1500 IU, 3b103 (Iron): 100 mg, 3b201 (Iodine): 4 mg, 3b405 (Copper): 15 mg, 3b503 (Manganese): 80 mg, 3b605 (Zinc): 190 mg, 3b810 (Selenium): 0.43 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g - Antioxidants. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 39% - Crude ash: 6% - DHA: 1.0 g/kg. FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Mix 10 ml of the milk powder with 20 ml of low-mineral content bottled water at about 70°C, and serve lukewarm according to the instructions on the enclosed product data sheet. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Sachets cannot be sold separately. For RSA (BABYDOG MILK): Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 310 - Moisture (max) 40 - Crude fat (min) 370 - Crude fibre (max) 10 - Crude ash (max) 66. Product registration number: V12207 - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.