BABYDOG MILK

Powder Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Milk replacer feed for puppies from birth to weaning (0-2 months)

PRIMARY INDICATION: Acts as a complete nutritional option for neonates(puppy), from birth up till weaning (around 6-8 weeks of age) This formula very closely replicates the natural maternal milk of a Bitch thus providing the best healthy support for growth in neonates

