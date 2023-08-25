Beagle adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Beagles - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
Ideal weight
The Beagle is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Beagle’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Food intake control
The kibble’s exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake and encourage chewing. This formula also contains a combination of fibres.
Bone & joint support
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Beagle dog.
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, vegetable protein isolate*, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, yeasts, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, green tea and grape extracts (source of polyphenols), hydrolysedcrustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein),hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 164 mg, E8(Selenium): 0.09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 27% - Fat content: 12% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 3.7% - EPA and DHA fatty acids: 3 g/kg.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|12 kg
|171 g (2+1/8 cups)
|198 g (2+3/8 cups cups)
|225 g (2+6/8 cups)
|14 kg
|192 g (2+3/8 cups)
|222 g (2+6/8 cups cups)
|253 g (3+1/8 cups)
|16 kg
|212 g (2+5/8 cups)
|246 g (3 cups)
|279 g (3+3/8 cups)
|18 kg
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|268 g (3+2/8 cups)
|305 g (3+6/8 cups)