Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old

High Palatability

CHIHUAHUA Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar.

