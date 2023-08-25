PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar.

