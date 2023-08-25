Chihuahua Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old
Sizes available
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
High Palatability
CHIHUAHUA Adult satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity level
|Higher activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cups)
|28 g (3/8 cups)
|1.5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cups)
|38 g (4/8 cups)
|2 kg
|41 g (4/8 cups)
|47 g (4/8 cups)
|2.5 kg
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|56 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|64 g (6/8 cups)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|72 g (7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar.