French bulldog adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.

3kg

What is the right portion?
1. Muscle mass condition

French bulldog adult contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content (26%). This formula also contains L-carnitine.

2. Odour reduction

This formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.

3. Healthy skin

FRENCH BULLDOG ADULT helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

4. Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

