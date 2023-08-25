Golden retriever adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Golden Retrievers - Over 15 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
3kg
12kg
1. Healthy skin & coat
GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
2. Healthy cardiac function
This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.
3. Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.
4. Ideal weight
Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, dehydrated tomato, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 32000 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, E1 (Iron): 45 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 138 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 6.0% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4.1 g - Taurine (total): 1.7 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 110 - Crude fibre (max) 48 - Crude ash (max) 66. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|302 g ( 3+4/8 cups)
|350 g (4 cups)
|398 g (4+5/8 cups)
|28 kg
|320 g (3+6/8 cups)
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|420 g (4+7/8 cups)
|30 kg
|336 g (3+7/8 cups)
|390 g (4+4/8 cups)
|443 g (5+1/8 cups)
|32 kg
|353 g (3+1/8 cups)
|409 g (4+6/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|428 g (5 cups)
|486 g (5+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|386 g (4+4/8 cups)
|447 g (5+1/8 cups)
|508 g (5+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|402 g (4+5/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|529 g (6+1/8 cups)
|40 kg
|418 g (4+7/8cups)
|483 g (5+5/8 cups)
|549 g (6+3/8 cups)