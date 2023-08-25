Maltese adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old
50g
500g
1.5kg
1. Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
2. Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
3. Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Maltese’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
4. Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
COMPOSITION: maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated pork protein, maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Biotin: 3 mg, E1 (Iron): 64 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 72 mg, E6 (Zinc): 143 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 18.0% - Crude ash: 5.6% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Per Kg: Omega 6 fatty acids: 39.1 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 8.1 g including EPA/DHA: 3 g - pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 220 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 160 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 62. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|46 g (5/8 cups)
|52 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|71 g (7/8 cups)
|4 kg
|67 g (7/8 cups)
|77 g (1 cups
|88 g (1+1/8 cups)