Maxi Dermacomfort
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.
Sizes available
3kg
10kg
12kg
Proven results
Healthy skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
How else can you help your dog?
You can help protect your dog’s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|Moderate activity level
|26 kg
|276 g (2+6/8 cups)
|319 g (3+1/8 cups)
|363 g (3+5/8 cups)
|32 kg
|322 g (3+2/8 cups)
|373 g (3+6/8 cups)
|424 g (4+2/8 cups)
|38 kg
|366 g (3+5/8 cups)
|424 g (4+2/8 cups)
|482 g (4+6/8 cups)
|44 kg
|409 g (4 cups)
|473 g (4+6/8 cups)
|538 g (5+3/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Skin irritation is the number one reason that dogs get taken to the vets. You can care for your dog by feeding him high-quality nutrients that are specially calibrated to care for and soothe sensitive skin. Skin sensitivities often lead to excessive scratching, which can further damage your dog’s skin and even potentially cause infection. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi is tailored with active nutrients that help to support your dog’s skin health. Enriched with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, this food helps to soothe the skin, making it less sensitive to irritants that may be present in your dog’s environment. What’s more, these nutrients also help to maintain your dog’s good coat health. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi contains specially designed kibble that fits perfectly between your dog’s teeth. We take proteins very seriously, which is why we only use the highest quality and adapt the type of protein to align with your dog’s exact needs. Our Dermacomfort nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, 91% of owners were satisfied with this product after just 2 months of continued use. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi’s results are a proven success.