Maxi Dermacomfort

Skin irritation is the number one reason that dogs get taken to the vets. You can care for your dog by feeding him high-quality nutrients that are specially calibrated to care for and soothe sensitive skin. Skin sensitivities often lead to excessive scratching, which can further damage your dog’s skin and even potentially cause infection. ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi is tailored with active nutrients that help to support your dog’s skin health. Enriched with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, this food helps to soothe the skin, making it less sensitive to irritants that may be present in your dog’s environment. What’s more, these nutrients also help to maintain your dog’s good coat health. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi contains specially designed kibble that fits perfectly between your dog’s teeth. We take proteins very seriously, which is why we only use the highest quality and adapt the type of protein to align with your dog’s exact needs. Our Dermacomfort nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, 91% of owners were satisfied with this product after just 2 months of continued use. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dermacomfort Maxi’s results are a proven success.

