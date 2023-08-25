Mini adult 8+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
800g
2kg
4kg
8kg
Vitality support
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Enhanced palatability
Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.
Adapted energy
Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs. Contains L-carnitine.
COMPOSITION: maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize flour, maize gluten, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, soya oil, minerals, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 44 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 140 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg, L-carnitine: 50 mg - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.9% - Crude fibres: 1.5%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 250 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 54. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cup)
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|4 kg
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|78 g (7/8 cup)
|89 g (1 cup)
|5 kg
|80 g (7/8 cup)
|93 g (1 cup)
|105 g (1+1/8 cup)
|6 kg
|92 g (1 cup)
|106 g (1+1/8 cup)
|121 g (1+3/8 cup)
|7 kg
|103 g (1+1/8 cup)
|119 g (1+2/8 cup)
|135 g (1+4/8 cup)
|8 kg
|114 g (1+2/8 cup)
|132 g (1+4/8 cup)
|150 g (1+5/8 cup)
|9 kg
|124 g (1+3/8 cup)
|144 g (1+5/8 cup)
|163 g (1+6/8 cup)
|10 kg
|134 g (1+4/8 cup)
|156 g (1+6/8 cup)
|177 g (2 cup)