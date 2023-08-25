Mini adult 8+

Mini adult 8+

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 8 years old.

Sizes available

800g

2kg

4kg

8kg

What is the right portion?
Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Enhanced palatability

Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.

Adapted energy

Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs. Contains L-carnitine.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

