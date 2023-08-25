MINI Ageing 12+
Dry Food For Dog
￼Complete feed for dogs - For senior small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old
HEALTHY AGEING SUPPORT
Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
RENAL HEALTH
Developed with an adapted phosphorus content to help support healthy renal system in ageing small breed dogs.
COAT CONDITION
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
COMPOSITION : rice, maize, meat (chicken, turkey), maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed proteins (chicken, turkey), beet pulp, fish oil (source of EPA DHA), vegetable fibres, tomato (source of lycopene), soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, green tea extracts (source of polyphenols), marigold extract (source of lutein), amino acids (taurine, L-lysine, L-arginine, L-tyrosine, DL-methionine, L-carnitine), sodium polyphosphate, minerals (Cl, K, Ca, Na, Mg, Zn, Mn, Fe, Cu, I, Se), vitamins (choline, E, niacin, C, calcium pantothenate, B6, B2, B1, folic acid, A, biotin, B12, D3), preservatives (potassium sorbate), antioxidants (mixed tocopherols and rosemary extract). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility (90%)
CALORIE CONTENT : 383 kcal/100 g (metabolisable energy).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Protein 24.0% (min.), Fat Content 12.0% (min.), Crude fiber 3.1% (max.), Crude ash 5.5% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.).
DIETARY FIBRES : 7.5%.
ORIGIN : COUNTRY OF ORIGIN France (Royal Canin SAS) - IMPORTER Royal Canin Japan Inc. - 108-0075 Tokyo, Minato-ku, Konan, 1-2-70.
VITAMINS (per kg) : A: 31500 IU, D3: 800 IU, E: 600 mg.