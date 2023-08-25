MINI Ageing 12+

Dry Food For Dog

￼Complete feed for dogs - For senior small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old

1.5kg

3.5kg

HEALTHY AGEING SUPPORT

Developed to support healthy ageing in small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

RENAL HEALTH

Developed with an adapted phosphorus content to help support healthy renal system in ageing small breed dogs.

COAT CONDITION

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

PRODUCT DETAILS

