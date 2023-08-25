Mini Coat Care

Mini Coat Care

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

3kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

Proven results :

Shinier coat in 28 days *Royal Canin internal study.

Dogs with dull and rough hair :

Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourishes his beautiful coat from the inside out.

Precise formula :

This formula is rich in Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and full, rich hair growth. Formulated with an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify the beautiful coat colour. Complete nutrition ideal for longterm feeding, plus extra support for coat vigor and shine.

How else can you help your dog? :

Brush your dog routinely to remove excess hair and irritants, and always use a dog-friendly shampoo when grooming. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025