Mini Coat Care
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
Proven results :
Shinier coat in 28 days *Royal Canin internal study.
Dogs with dull and rough hair :
Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourishes his beautiful coat from the inside out.
Precise formula :
This formula is rich in Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and full, rich hair growth. Formulated with an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify the beautiful coat colour. Complete nutrition ideal for longterm feeding, plus extra support for coat vigor and shine.
How else can you help your dog? :
Brush your dog routinely to remove excess hair and irritants, and always use a dog-friendly shampoo when grooming. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat flour, maize, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize gluten, beet pulp, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, cellulose powder, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 24500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 51 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 127 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - L-tyrosine: 10 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.9% - Crude fibres: 2.4%. Per kg: Omega 3 fatty acids: 8.9 g - Omega 6 fatty acids: 38.8 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.