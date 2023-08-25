PRODUCT DETAILS

Your puppy's nutritional needs are just as important in its early years as they are in its adult years, especially whilst its immune system is still developing. With ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Puppy, you can be safe in the knowledge that your puppy is getting all the right nutrition to help support optimal health - both internally and externally. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Puppy is suitable for small dogs between 2-10 months old that will weigh up to 10kg when fully grown and that lead a relatively quiet, indoor life. The highly digestible protein content included in this food contains a healthy amount of fibre as well as high quality carbohydrate sources. These nutrients work together to support your puppy's general wellbeing as well as its digestive health. Furthermore, this food supports its general stool quality which ultimately reduces the smell of its faecal matter. It's enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support a healthy coat and skin condition; meaning your puppy gets the best start possible thanks to complete, balanced, and high-quality nutrition.

