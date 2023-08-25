PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is a tailor-made, breed-exclusive formula especially for adult Pomeranian dogs like yours. ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult contains advanced nutrients and an adapted mineral content to help support healthy joints and bones. This formula helps to support the natural protective barrier function of your dog’s skin, while also nourishing the Pomeranian’s glorious coat. This recipe uses high quality, highly digestible proteins to help support efficient digestion. Its balanced blend of fibres helps to facilitate healthy internal transit and promote optimal stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult features tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size, texture, and density to cater to the size and shape of the Pomeranian’s jaw. To appeal to each dog’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture and the same supportive nutrition. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you give them an accurate amount of each.

