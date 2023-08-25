PRODUCT DETAILS

To support optimal health, ROYAL CANIN®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the specific dietary needs of each breed.ROYAL CANIN® Poodle Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Poodle Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA and borage oil. These nutrients – along with the specially adapted protein content – help to support the process of healthy hair growth.Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Poodle Adult is exclusively designed to support your dog's dental health by slowing down tartar formation and build-up. What's more, this formula also helps to maintain your Poodle's muscle tone.To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Poodle Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf.If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

