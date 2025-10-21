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Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy
Medium Puppy

Medium Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

4 kgkg 4

10 kgkg 10

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PRODUCT DETAILS

BENEFITS

1- BRAND TEXT

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2D- Endorsement claim 4

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.

3A- Commitment claim 1

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

3E- Commitment claim 5

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4A- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4B- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

4C- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4D- Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.

4E- Adapted kibble size

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PACKAGING TEXT

easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN® is committed Transition to adult products Give your puppy a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 2 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?

FEEDING GUIDELINE

KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET AGE IN MONTHS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg months

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old puppy.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION