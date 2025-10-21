Medium Puppy

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
1- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2D- Endorsement claim 4
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
3A- Commitment claim 1
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
3E- Commitment claim 5
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4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
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PACKAGING TEXT
easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN® is committed Transition to adult products Give your puppy a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 2 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?
FEEDING GUIDELINE
KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET AGE IN MONTHS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg months
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old puppy.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|6
|10
|12
|13
|11 kg
|154g
|196g
|140g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|14 kg
|183g
|235g
|169g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|20 kg
|232g
|308g
|222g
|218g
|Medium Adult
|25 kg
|243g
|365g
|263g
|260g
|258g