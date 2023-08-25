Miniature schnauzer puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Miniature Schnauzer puppies - Up to 10 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
1. Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.

2. Ideal weight

Miniature schnauzer puppy helps support harmonious growth while maintaining ideal weight thanks to a reduced level of fat. Enriched with L-carnitine.

3. Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

4. Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

