Shih tzu adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old
1. Healthy skin
SHIH TZU ADULT helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
2. Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
3. Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
4. Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
COMPOSITION: rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 56 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 63 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.15 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 24.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 3.0% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - EPA/DHA: 3 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 220 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 40 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 kg
|67g (6/8 cups)
|78 g (7/8 cups)
|88 g (1 cups)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|91 g (1 cups)
|105 g (1+1/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|7 kg
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|118 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)