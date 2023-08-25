PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for very small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small adult dog in mind. The content of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ are highly beneficial in supporting adult dogs like yours that are facing the first signs of ageing. Thanks to a balanced intake of fibres – including psyllium – ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ helps to support your dog’s digestive health. Protein selected specifically for its high digestibility is included to help facilitate your dog’s healthy intestinal transit. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ also helps to support the health of your dog’s urinary system. What’s more, the kibble is both very small and very palatable. Meaning it’s easy for your dog to pick up and chew with its small jaws, as well as appealing to the appetite of even the fussiest dog.

