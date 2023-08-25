ADULT LARGE DOG

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Bone & joint support / Digestive health / Vitality complex ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of large breed adult dogs. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your large dog’s bones and joints. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Adult is enriched with a special blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and ultimately contribute to the health of your dog’s tissue and cells. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

