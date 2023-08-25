ADULT LARGE DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) - Over 15 months old
Sizes available
13kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT 4A
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Essential fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
Soluble and insoluble fibres, including prebiotics.
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Taurine, vitamin C and vitamin E.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Healthy habits, an appropriate diet and controlled energy intake are essential to keep dogs healthy and fit.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Large dogs can have added strain on their bones and joints requiring specific attention.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
Large dogs can have digestive sensitivities. Optimal digestion contributes to dogs' overall health and well-being.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Bone & joint support / Digestive health / Vitality complex ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of large breed adult dogs. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your large dog’s bones and joints. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Adult is enriched with a special blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and ultimately contribute to the health of your dog’s tissue and cells. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability