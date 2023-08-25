ADULT SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your dog's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT 4A
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Adapted energy and nutrient content for small dogs.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
EPA+DHA, soluble and insoluble fibres.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
Controlled levels of magnesium, sodium and phosphorus.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Healthy habits, an appropriate diet and controlled energy intake are essential to keep dogs healthy and fit.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Small dogs can be particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
Small dogs have a tendency to have a small urinary volume, which can lead to urinary tract sensitivities.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Digestive health / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of small breed dogs that weigh less than 10 kg. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. Thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Adult helps to delay build-up of tartar to support your dog’s dental health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability