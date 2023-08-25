CARDIAC
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
7.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize flour, animal fats, maize gluten, egg powder, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, vegetable fibres, soya oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 43 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Sensory additives: Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 1250 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 26.0%, Fat content: 20.0%, Crude ash: 4.9%, Crude fibres: 1.7%, Sodium: 0.15%, Potassium: 0.8%, Magnesium: 0.15%, EPA/DHA: 0.38%, Taurine: 0.34%, 0mega-3 fatty acids: 0.85%, L-carnitine: 830 mg/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 240 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 27 - Crude ash (max) 54. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|109
|1+1/8
|10
|170
|1+6/8
|149
|1+4/8
|129
|1+3/8
|11
|182
|1+7/8
|160
|1+5/8
|139
|1+4/8
|15
|230
|2+3/8
|202
|2+1/8
|175
|1+7/8
|20
|285
|3
|251
|2+5/8
|217
|2+2/8
|25
|337
|3+4/8
|297
|3+1/8
|256
|2+5/8
|30
|387
|4
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|35
|434
|4+4/8
|382
|4
|330
|3+4/8
|40
|480
|5
|422
|4+3/8
|365
|3+6/8
|45
|524
|5+4/8
|461
|4+6/8
|398
|4+1/8
|50
|567
|5+7/8
|499
|5+2/8
|431
|4+4/8
|55
|609
|6+3/8
|536
|5+5/8
|463
|4+7/8
|60
|650
|6+6/8
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|70
|730
|7+5/8
|643
|6+6/8
|555
|5+6/8
|80
|807
|8+3/8
|710
|7+3/8
|613
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for later stages of Congestive Heart Failure (ACVIM Stage C and above)