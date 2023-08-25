DENTAL SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) with dental sensitivities
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
VOHC TARTAR LOGO
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT 4A
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
Controlled levels of sodium, magnesium and calcium.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Urine dilution ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in small breed dogs. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. The shape and size of the kibble allows your dog to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate a brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This diet also supports urine dilution which makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.