DIABETIC
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A.GLUCOMODULATION
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
5B. HIGH PROTEIN
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
5C. LOW STARCH
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, tapioca, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, minerals, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 125 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 37.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Starch: 19.1% - Total sugars: 0.55% - Essential fatty acids: 2.07%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 350 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 75 - Crude ash (max) 58. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Dog's weight
|2 kg
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|4 kg
|103
|1+1/8
|90
|1
|78
|7/8
|6 kg
|139
|1+4/8
|122
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|172
|1+7/8
|152
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|10 kg
|204
|2+2/8
|179
|1+7/8
|155
|1+5/8
|15 kg
|276
|3
|243
|2+5
|210
|2+2/8
|20 kg
|343
|3+6/8
|302
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|25 kg
|405
|4+3/8
|357
|3+7/8
|308
|3+3/8
|30 kg
|465
|5
|409
|4+3/8
|353
|3+7/8
|35 kg
|522
|5+5/8
|459
|5
|397
|4+2/8
|40 kg
|577
|6+2/8
|508
|5+4/8
|438
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|682
|7+3/8
|600
|6+4/8
|518
|5+5/8
|60 kg
|782
|8+4/8
|688
|7+4/8
|594
|6+3/8
|70 kg
|878
|9+4/8
|772
|8+3/8
|667
|7+2/8
|80 kg
|970
|10+4/8
|854
|9+2/8
|737
|8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Diabetes Mellitus in patients with Body Condition Score (BCS) ≤ 6/9 - Ideal as an option to manage Diabetes Mellitus in patients with Body Condition Score (BCS) ≥ 7/9 (until glycemic control has been achieved)