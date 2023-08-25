GASTROINTESTINAL

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Sizes available

2kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhea (CILBD), Conditions requiring a high fibre level

