GASTROINTESTINAL

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for dogs

1 x 400g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5B. HIGH ENERGY

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

5C. HIGH PALATABILITY

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for patients with a non-specific acute / chronic diarrhoea.   SECONDARY INDICATION - Recommended in patients with gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion / Malabsorption, dysrexia and re-feeding after surgery.

