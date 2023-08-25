GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High fibre
A fibre rich diet with an optimal blend of fibre to help regulate intestinal transit.
Adequate energy
Provides maintenance energy levels despite high fibre content.
Composition: Vegetable fibres, rice, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat, maize gluten, dehydrated pork protein*, wheat gluten*, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts products, hydrolysed animal proteins, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, Iron (3b103): 47 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 61 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 143 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 7.4% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - EPA/DHA: 0.31%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 121 - Crude ash (max) 81. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight(kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|65
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|50
|5/8
|4
|110
|1+2/8
|97
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|6
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+4/8
|113
|1+2/8
|8
|185
|2+1/8
|163
|1+7/8
|140
|1+5/8
|10
|218
|2+4/8
|192
|2+1/8
|166
|1+7/8
|15
|296
|3+3/8
|260
|2+7/8
|225
|2+4/8
|20
|367
|4+1/8
|323
|3+5/8
|279
|3+1/8
|25
|434
|4+7/8
|382
|4+2/8
|330
|3+6/8
|30
|498
|5+5/8
|438
|4+7/8
|378
|4+2/8
|35
|559
|6+2/8
|492
|5+4/8
|425
|4+6/8
|40
|618
|7
|544
|6+1/8
|469
|5+2/8
|45
|675
|7+5/8
|594
|6+6/8
|513
|5+6/8
|50
|730
|8+2/8
|643
|7+2/8
|555
|6+2/8
|55
|784
|8+7/8
|690
|7+6/8
|596
|6+6/8
|60
|837
|9+3/8
|737
|8+2/8
|636
|7+1/8
|70
|940
|10+5/8
|827
|9+3/8
|714
|8
|80
|1039
|11+6/8
|914
|10+2/8
|789
|8+7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhea (CILBD), Conditions requiring a high fibre level