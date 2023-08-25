GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT DRY

GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT DRY

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for patients with conditions that require a fat restrictive diet such as chronic or acute pancreatitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency and etc.

product details accompanying image

